Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRUS. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cirrus Logic to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.13.
CRUS stock opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $743,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 34.3% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 496.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
