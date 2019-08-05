Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRUS. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cirrus Logic to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.13.

CRUS stock opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $238.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $743,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 34.3% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 496.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

