Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRUS. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.13.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $52.60. 22,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,371. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $238.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 210.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 34.3% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.