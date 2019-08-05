CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $47.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CIRCOR International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sidoti upgraded CIRCOR International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.75.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,441. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $48.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.88.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $269.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. CIRCOR International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CIRCOR International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 266,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth $242,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth $4,219,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,893,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,740,000 after buying an additional 71,240 shares during the period.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.