CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $47.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CIRCOR International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sidoti upgraded CIRCOR International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.75.
Shares of NYSE:CIR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,441. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $48.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.88.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CIRCOR International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 266,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth $242,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth $4,219,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,893,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,740,000 after buying an additional 71,240 shares during the period.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.
