Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.58), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $546.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.90 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

NYSE:XEC traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $44.92. 2,336,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,386. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

XEC has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.84.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

