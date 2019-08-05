CIBC Reiterates Buy Rating for Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a $53.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of OTEX traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 128,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.53. Open Text has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.51 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Open Text will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Open Text by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 160,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 991,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,912,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,891,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

