China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.28

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.28 and last traded at $60.67, with a volume of 100564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.09.
SNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.37.
About China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
