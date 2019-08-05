China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.28

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.28 and last traded at $60.67, with a volume of 100564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.09.

SNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 99,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 122,986 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $5,203,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

