CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.42

CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.68.

About CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products, including current, ordinary, savings, time, and liquid deposits, as well as deposits at notice; and various loans and bills discounting. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

