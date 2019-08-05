Chesnara (LON:CSN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chesnara Plc (LON:CSN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $309.00. Chesnara shares last traded at $313.50, with a volume of 127,048 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Chesnara in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “reduce” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target for the company.

Get Chesnara alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 342.89. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48. The company has a market cap of $470.13 million and a P/E ratio of 19.63.

In related news, insider David Rimmington sold 26,800 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.85), for a total transaction of £99,428 ($129,920.29).

About Chesnara (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.