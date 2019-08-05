Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.56

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 870003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 138.70%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Lawler purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,083,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Carlyle Group L.P. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $535,982,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,828,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $23,597,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $8,883,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,049.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 928,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 848,089 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

