Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after SunTrust Banks downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $13.79, but opened at $14.69. Chemours shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 3,784,745 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Chemours and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemours to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chemours from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $1,019,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,622. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Bell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 55,500 shares of company stock worth $1,289,670. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,912,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $925,757,000 after buying an additional 479,467 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Chemours by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,695,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,306,000 after buying an additional 613,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,906,000 after buying an additional 58,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $46,624,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $60,664,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chemours had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 68.91%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.64%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

