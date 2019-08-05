Chainlink Trading Up 18.6% This Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00021627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network, Huobi and Radar Relay. Chainlink has a total market cap of $895.17 million and approximately $88.39 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00236317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.27 or 0.01321340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00103772 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000468 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, OKEx, Kyber Network, IDEX, Mercatox, COSS, Huobi, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinbase and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

