Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.19

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and traded as high as $30.80. Chaarat Gold shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 49,492 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The company has a market cap of $119.06 million and a PE ratio of -6.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company. The company primarily engages in the development of Chaarat project located in the Sandalash River valley, the Kyrgyz Republic. The company is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

