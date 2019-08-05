CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.98.

Shares of CF stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.25. 76,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,625. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.92.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $150,814.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,210.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $126,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

