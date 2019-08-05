Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 186.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,031 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Cerner worth $13,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,927,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,617 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Cerner by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,361,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,499 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Cerner by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,324,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,191,000 after purchasing an additional 680,664 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth about $26,070,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,593,000 after purchasing an additional 342,029 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.19. 33,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,891. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.27.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Cerner from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.36.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 40,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,468 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $723,234.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,226 shares in the company, valued at $568,334.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,468 shares of company stock valued at $30,777,997. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

