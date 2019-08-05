Centurion Hits Market Capitalization of $17,459.00 (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 101% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Centurion has a total market cap of $17,459.00 and $28.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centurion has traded 69.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including ExcambrioRex, Crex24 and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ExcambrioRex, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

