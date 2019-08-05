CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPYYY. HSBC upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Societe Generale started coverage on CENTRICA PLC/S in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CENTRICA PLC/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on CENTRICA PLC/S in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. CENTRICA PLC/S currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.51.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

