Centralnic Group (LON:CNIC) Shares Down 3%

Centralnic Group PLC (LON:CNIC)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 56.77 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 56.77 ($0.74), 10,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 25,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.76).

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39.

Centralnic Group Company Profile (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Enterprise divisions. The Wholesale division offers domain names and sells them through an integrated network of retailers. The Retail division sells and manages domain names and related services directly to Internet users.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Centralnic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centralnic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.