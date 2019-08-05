CENT PUERTO S A/S (CEPU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $160.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.90 million. CENT PUERTO S A/S had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 47.31%. On average, analysts expect CENT PUERTO S A/S to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CENT PUERTO S A/S alerts:

NYSE CEPU traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 72,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.64. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CEPU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.