Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
CX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cemex SAB de CV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Santander lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cemex SAB de CV currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Shares of CX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.03. 947,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,751,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. Cemex SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99.
About Cemex SAB de CV
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
