Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cemex SAB de CV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Santander lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cemex SAB de CV currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of CX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.03. 947,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,751,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. Cemex SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 66,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

