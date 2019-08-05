Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLSN. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Celsion in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of CLSN opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78. Celsion has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 1,954.60% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,548 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.76% of Celsion worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

