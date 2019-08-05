Celer Network (CELR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.18 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, Binance and TOKOK. Celer Network has a market cap of $25.20 million and $3.18 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.79 or 0.05162212 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040277 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000170 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001179 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,024,044,341 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Binance, Bilaxy and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

