CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CDW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research cut CDW from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.14.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $111.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $120.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.76.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $6,644,699.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 644,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,231,633.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $133,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,874,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,534 shares of company stock worth $14,332,814 over the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 166.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 478.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.