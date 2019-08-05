CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.27

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $1.10. CCOM Group shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get CCOM Group alerts:

CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter. CCOM Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 25.89%.

CCOM Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) in the United States. It also distributes whole-house generators; climate control systems; plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies; and parts and accessories. In addition, the company provides control system design, custom control panel fabrication, technical field support, in-house training, and climate control consultation services for engineers and installers; and designs direct digital control systems, as well as systems that control multi-location facilities through the Internet.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for CCOM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCOM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.