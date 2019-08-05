Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$119.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cargojet from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James set a C$90.00 price target on Cargojet and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. AltaCorp Capital boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$102.50.

Get Cargojet alerts:

TSE:CJT opened at C$92.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 410.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.05. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$65.25 and a 52-week high of C$98.80.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.