Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives $25.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDLX shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 84.02% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,304,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $34,908.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,556 over the last three months. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 6.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cardlytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

