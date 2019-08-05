Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CARA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Laidlaw upped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered Cara Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.94.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $21.78 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.53. The company has a market cap of $865.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.18.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 443.71% and a negative return on equity of 67.30%. The company had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $118,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 963,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,648,794.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $241,502.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,312.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,842 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 39,086.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 67,680.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

