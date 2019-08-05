Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CSU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Senior Living from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

NYSE CSU traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,368. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $164.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Capital Senior Living has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.14 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a negative net margin of 12.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Senior Living will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Senior Living news, VP Gloria Holland sold 10,000 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Plochocki bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,285.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,365,518 shares of company stock worth $6,563,246 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSU. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,137,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 526,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 122,133 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after buying an additional 17,348 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 586,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

