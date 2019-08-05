Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 170 ($2.22).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPI. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of LON:CPI traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 136.30 ($1.78). 4,349,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,080,000. Capita has a one year low of GBX 98.66 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 163.40 ($2.14). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 7.53.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

