Canfor (TSE:CFP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.56

Shares of Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and traded as high as $9.46. Canfor shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 282,100 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFP. CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canfor from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

