Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. CSFB set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.75, for a total value of C$111,205.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,729 shares in the company, valued at C$586,937.75.

CWB traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.51. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$24.33 and a twelve month high of C$38.96.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$209.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.3900003 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

