Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $11.64. Cameco shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 884,100 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.32. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.40.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$388.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

