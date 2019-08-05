Cambium Networks Corporation’s Quiet Period Set To End on August 5th (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks’ (NASDAQ:CMBM) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 5th. Cambium Networks had issued 5,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 26th. The total size of the offering was $69,600,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CMBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of CMBM opened at $9.70 on Monday. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

In related news, Director Alexander R. Slusky purchased 1,500,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

