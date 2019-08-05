CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.
NYSE CAI traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,526. CAI International has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $399.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
CAI International Company Profile
CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.
