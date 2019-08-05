CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE CAI traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,526. CAI International has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $399.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 136.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 33.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 4.5% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 24,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

