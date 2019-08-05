Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.48

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.48 and last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 5435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

CADE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $202,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 360,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel M. Tortorici bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,461.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,472 shares of company stock valued at $326,302 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

