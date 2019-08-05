Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.87

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.87 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 12305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on BZLFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

