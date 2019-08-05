Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $42.00 target price on Buckeye Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. US Capital Advisors lowered Buckeye Partners from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lowered Buckeye Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Buckeye Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Argus lowered Buckeye Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Buckeye Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.37.

Get Buckeye Partners alerts:

Shares of BPL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 466,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,090. Buckeye Partners has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Buckeye Partners will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Buckeye Partners’s payout ratio is 167.60%.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $366,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $357,990.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at $208,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,240 shares of company stock worth $829,245 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $7,957,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 80,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $4,516,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.