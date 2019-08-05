BTIG Research Downgrades Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.23 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Commerzbank reissued a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.05.

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $33.50. 578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,816. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.44. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,658.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 311,744 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 39.8% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,016,000 after acquiring an additional 266,811 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $7,601,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 483.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 127,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 105,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 33.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 377,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after acquiring an additional 94,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

