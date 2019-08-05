Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc (TSE:BRE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.14. Brookfield Real Estate Services shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 11,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.71. The stock has a market cap of $131.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26.

Brookfield Real Estate Services Company Profile (TSE:BRE)

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc, doing business as Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brands.

