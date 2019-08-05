Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. Brookdale Senior Living’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS.

BKD stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.34. 1,210,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,163. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.60. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.52.

In other news, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 10,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,236.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth $525,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 262.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 916,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 663,331 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 27.6% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 13.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 price objective on Brookdale Senior Living and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

