Brokerages Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Target Price at CHF 338.75

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 338.75.

ZURN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 390 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 370 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a CHF 315 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 350 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

