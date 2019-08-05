Brokerages Set TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Target Price at $9.41

Shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.41.

TRUE has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TrueCar stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 57,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.19 million, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.99 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $41,489.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,744 shares in the company, valued at $658,635.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TrueCar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,318,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,241,000 after purchasing an additional 71,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TrueCar by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 602,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TrueCar by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 93,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TrueCar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

