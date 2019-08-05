Brokerages Set TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price at $127.43

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TTWO stock traded down $4.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,385. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.04.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $962,679.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $2,718,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,993 shares of company stock worth $3,706,028 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,151,000 after purchasing an additional 141,833 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 539.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after buying an additional 133,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.