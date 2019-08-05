Brokerages Set Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Target Price at €14.91

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.91 ($17.33).

B4B3 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of B4B3 stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €13.60 ($15.81). 2,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 million and a PE ratio of -71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €13.80. Metro has a 12 month low of €10.57 ($12.29) and a 12 month high of €14.88 ($17.30).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

