Brokerages Set Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) PT at $42.00

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on FWONA. B. Riley raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.
In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,741 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $46,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,946. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.32.
Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.
About Liberty Media Formula One Series A
Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.
Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.