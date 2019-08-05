Brokerages Set Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) PT at $42.00

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on FWONA. B. Riley raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,741 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $46,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $801,000. 10.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,946. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.32.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

