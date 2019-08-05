Brokerages Set Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) Target Price at €59.35

Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €59.35 ($69.02).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of FRA KGX traded down €1.39 ($1.62) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €44.56 ($51.81). 444,097 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €52.48. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

