Brokerages Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) PT at GBX 4,968

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,968 ($64.92).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITRK. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,150 ($67.29) to GBX 5,190 ($67.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of LON:ITRK opened at GBX 5,488 ($71.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,608.32. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 4,323 ($56.49) and a one year high of GBX 5,886 ($76.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

