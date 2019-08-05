Brokerages Set Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Target Price at $72.33

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESPR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Northland Securities set a $65.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,572,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,386,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,498. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,560,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,280,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 76,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $219,000.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,555. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.06 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

