Brokerages Set Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) PT at $91.57

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $146,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 142,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 46,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 65,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $88.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 78.60%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

