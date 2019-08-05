Brokerages Set China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) PT at $50.83

Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.83.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHL shares. ValuEngine cut China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.65 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 106.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
China Mobile Company Profile
China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.
