Brokerages Set China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) PT at $50.83

Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHL shares. ValuEngine cut China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.65 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 106.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHL stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.12. 60,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. China Mobile has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

