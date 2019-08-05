Brokerages Expect KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KLX Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KLX Energy Services.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. KLX Energy Services had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1457900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLXE. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered KLX Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

In related news, VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $298,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $439,260 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $294,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $7,441,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $302,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $4,177,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $2,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 404,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $307.19 million and a P/E ratio of 4.50. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $36.13.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

